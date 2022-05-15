Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

CARR stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

