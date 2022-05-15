Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Integra LifeSciences worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IART stock opened at $59.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

