Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 247 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

