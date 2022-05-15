Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $3.31 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

