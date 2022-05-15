Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

About Spirit Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.