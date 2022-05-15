Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $957.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) will report sales of $957.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $957.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $956.48 million. Pinnacle West Capital reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. 481,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,573. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

