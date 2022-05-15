Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.32.

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,655,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 481,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

