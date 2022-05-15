Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

MHI opened at $9.49 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

