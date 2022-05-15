Piper Sandler Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $50.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FVRR has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $262.90.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

