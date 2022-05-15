Piper Sandler Lowers NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $100.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVCR. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

NovoCure stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

