Piper Sandler Trims Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Target Price to $20.00

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 334.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $31.76.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.55% and a negative return on equity of 396.80%. Analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

