Piper Sandler Trims Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Target Price to $6.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aravive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of ARAV opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. Aravive has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Aravive had a negative return on equity of 82.57% and a negative net margin of 533.99%. Analysts expect that Aravive will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aravive by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aravive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aravive by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Aravive in the third quarter worth about $141,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.