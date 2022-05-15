Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.54.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 62.8% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.