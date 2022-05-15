Playcent (PCNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,073.00

Playcent (PCNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. Playcent has a total market cap of $389,540.66 and approximately $11,073.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playcent has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

