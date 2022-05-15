PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $30.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

