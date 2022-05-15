PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Cut to $30.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
PLBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $55.50.
In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 635.4% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
