Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will report sales of $43.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.80 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $32.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $175.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $186.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.45 million, with estimates ranging from $164.68 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

PLYM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.31. 462,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,078. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.96 million, a PE ratio of -23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -96.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 495,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.