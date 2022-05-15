POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. 316,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,291. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 910,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 109,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1,301.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 73,085 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

