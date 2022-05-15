Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Up 95.1% in April

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Points.com by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Points.com by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Points.com by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Points.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.07. 401,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $359.61 million, a P/E ratio of 171.93 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

