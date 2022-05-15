Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

PCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of PCOM opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a P/E ratio of 171.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Points.com has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Points.com by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Points.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Points.com by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

