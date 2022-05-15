Polkadex (PDEX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $404,538.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and $404,538.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00007202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00523352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00036700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,081.97 or 1.92840305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

