Polymath Achieves Market Cap of $190.77 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $190.77 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00228523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016447 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003035 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

