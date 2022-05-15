Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

PSTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $2.18 on Friday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

