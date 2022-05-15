Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.18. 339,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,987. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

