Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 52.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

