Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.37. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 23.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

