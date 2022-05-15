PotCoin (POT) One Day Volume Hits $25.00

PotCoin (POT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 53.8% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $481,753.72 and $25.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,702.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.47 or 0.06842694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00229842 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00016875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.08 or 0.00700551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.58 or 0.00540613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00069970 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004514 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,568,720 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

