Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $76.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.78. 266,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,363. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

