Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 236,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

