Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -706.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

