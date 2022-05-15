ProBit Token Reaches Market Cap of $9.77 Million (PROB)

ProBit Token (PROB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One ProBit Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ProBit Token has traded down 16% against the dollar. ProBit Token has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and approximately $23,306.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00104988 BTC.

ProBit Token Profile

ProBit Token is a coin. ProBit Token’s total supply is 190,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official website for ProBit Token is www.probit.com/en-us/token . ProBit Token’s official Twitter account is @probit_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProBit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ProBit_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “PROB is a utility token native to ProBit Exchange. PROB provides benefits for traders including discounts and privileges on the platform. “

