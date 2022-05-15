Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,809. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

