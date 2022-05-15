Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,107,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,636,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

