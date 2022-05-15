Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $1,301,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average is $129.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

