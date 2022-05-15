Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,563. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

