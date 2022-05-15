Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 482 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,772. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

