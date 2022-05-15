Probity Advisors Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,313,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $157.90. 2,052,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

