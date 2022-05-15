Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.38. 3,455,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

