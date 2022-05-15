Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after acquiring an additional 520,675 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after acquiring an additional 476,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $64,541,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.39 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

