Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PVCT remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 80,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,393. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

