PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $716,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,693 shares of company stock worth $3,520,895. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,173,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,631 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

