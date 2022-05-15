Pundi X NEM One Day Trading Volume Hits $35.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $35.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00524177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00036547 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,995.21 or 1.98507808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

