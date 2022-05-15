Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 177,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $8.92.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
