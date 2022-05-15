Quant Price Hits $70.36 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Quant has a market capitalization of $849.44 million and $59.86 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $70.36 or 0.00235946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.25 or 0.01721132 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

