Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Cowen

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.86.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,423,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,168 shares of company stock worth $176,421. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 31.0% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

