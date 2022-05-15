Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 8,602 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Alleghany worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $837.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $804.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.51. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.40 by $2.45. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.81 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

