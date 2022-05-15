Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,197 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Financial worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.