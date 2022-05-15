Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $11.50 Million in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 473,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

STWD stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.48%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

