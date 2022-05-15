Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $11.66 Million in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,234,000 after acquiring an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,649,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.82. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

