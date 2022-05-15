Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 141,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

Science Applications International Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.