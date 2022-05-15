Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 755,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

